IMPACT star Mike Bennett on two of the most creative people he has met in wrestling (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett (f.k.a. Mike Kanellis) expressed his admiration for the creative talents of both Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, The Motor City Machine Guns.

Shelley and Sabin have been working on and off together as a tag team for 15 years. They are collectively known as The Motor City Machine Guns. The veteran duo has performed in promotions like Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and IMPACT.

During a recent conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mike Bennett praised both Shelley and Sabin's ability to orchestrate a match.

"We just did a six-man tag against Motor City machine guns and Mike Bailey and the way Alex Shelley and the way (Chris) Sabin put together matches. Just I had never done a tag match against Motor City Machine Guns. So sitting there and listening to them put spots together and creatively put a match together. And then to listen to how they just focus on cadence and how much, I sat down as a student, I've been doing this 21 years, I literally was just like, cool, tell me more, teach me." (From 14:00 to 14:31)

Check out the full interview in the clip below:

In March 2022, The Motor City Machine Guns reunited for the first time since last year as the duo faced off against Jay White and Bullet Club.

Mike Bennett compares wrestling for both WWE and IMPACT

Having worked as a performer for both WWE and IMPACT, Mike Bennett seemed to prefer performing for one over the other.

In an interview with Hannibal TV, Bennett stated how wrestling in WWE feels like you are just there to please Vince McMahon. However, IMPACT is tailormade to please the audience.

"No one is wrestling for the fans at WWE where I feel like at Impact, we're trying to put on the best product for the fans. At WWE you're just trying to keep your job and impress...I shouldn't say impress, you're trying to just not p**s off the boss." ( H/T WrestleZone)

In IMPACT, Mike has been able to flourish as part of the stable Honor No More. It will be interesting to see how he is booked moving forward.

Catch Mike Bennett in action on AAW Never Say Die streaming worldwide Friday, April 29th on FITE PPV at this link: https://www.fite.tv/watch/aaw-pro-wrestling-never-say-die/2pb4o/

For everything AAW: AAWPRO.COM

When using quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh