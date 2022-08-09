"Money is not everything" - Moose explains why he has remained loyal to IMPACT Wrestling (Exclusive)

Former IMPACT World Champion Moose recently spoke about why he has remained loyal to IMPACT Wrestling despite getting other offers.

Moose made his debut for the company back in July 2016 and spent more than six years there. During his tenure, he won the TNA and IMPACT World Championships. He is also a two-time IMPACT Grand Champion. In July 2021, he re-signed with IMPACT Wrestling for two years.

In a recent interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Wrestling God detailed why he preferred to stay instead of signing with other promotions:

"That's one thing (creative freedom) that IMPACT gives you. We might not pay as much as all these other companies pay, but a lot of times, money is not everything. Happiness is very important, and this is coming from a guy who had the opportunities to go work elsewhere, so it's not like we haven't been given those opportunities to go to WWE and go to AEW. But at some point, you've got to think what comes first to you, whether you want to chase after the money or the happiness that you get with the company that you're working with," Moose said. (01:19 - 01:50)

Moose elaborated further, stating that he enjoys the creative freedom he gets in IMPACT Wrestling:

"Having creative freedom and having to give your input on what your character would do in certain situations is big, and that's something you don't get elsewhere but in IMPACT, where Scott (D'Amore) cherishes. (...) I like that freedom."(01:51 - 02:15)

You can check out the complete interview with Moose and Jordynne Grace below:

Moose spoke about his feud with Josh Alexander on IMPACT Wrestling

Moose and current IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander had a lengthy feud for the title. The rivalry began when Moose won the Call Your Shot Battle Royal at Bound For Glory 2021 and went on to beat Alexander for the title later in the night.

Moose cited his feud with Alexander as an example of the creative freedom he enjoys in the promotion:

"In the feud between me and Josh (Alexander), plenty of times when we were planning the segment or planning the match, they would ask me, 'Hey, do you think your character would do this or what do you think your character would do when put in this situation?'" (02:24 - 02:38)

The feud ultimately culminated with The Walking Weapon defeating Moose for the title. The reigning IMPACT World Champion is set to defend his title against Alex Shelley at Emergence on August 12th.

Fans can catch IMPACT Wrestling stars in action in the go-home edition this Thursday ahead of Emergence.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell