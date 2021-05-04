Moose is eyeing Kenny Omega's IMPACT Wrestling World Championship

Former self-proclaimed TNA Champion Moose has set his sights on Kenny Omega's IMPACT Wrestling World Championship.

Ever since Omega won the title at Rebellion 2021 after defeating Rich Swann, he has become the talk of the wrestling town. Many young guns in IMPACT Wrestling are vying for a shot at the title.

Taking to Twitter, Moose posted a picture of Kenny Omega and captioned it by tagging The Cleaner, who's also the current AEW and AAA Champion.

Moose and Kenny Omega are no strangers to each other in the ring as they competed in a six-man tag team match at IMPACT Wrestling: Hard To Kill 2021.

The Wrestling God teamed up with Rich Swann and Chris Sabin to take on Omega and The Good Brothers, which Omega's team won.

Moose would have wrestled Omega at Rebellion 2021 had he won the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at Sacrifice 2021 against Rich Swann. However, he lost that match.

He returned on the go-home episode of Rebellion 2021, where he warned Rich Swann about the dire consequences of losing the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship to Kenny Omega.

When could Moose vs. Kenny Omega happen?

Advertisement

Moose will be in action on this week's IMPACT Wrestling, where he'll square off against "Cowboy" James Storm.

The match is a qualifier for the six-way clash at IMPACT Wrestling: Under Siege to determine Kenny Omega's first challenger for the IMPACT World Championship.

Though Moose is the favorite to win Friday's contest and the six-way match, there's a possibility IMPACT Wrestling might reserve this clash for a more significant event.

Truth is @KennyOmegamanX is A God of Pro Wrestling. Truth also is Kenny has hit his Plateau. On the other hand Im The Wrestling God. And I haven’t yet reached my Prime. Now the question is what is more scary??? — THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) April 30, 2021

A match between Kenny Omega and Moose is worthy of a stage like Slammiversary 2021, and IMPACT must wisely wait until July to book the contest.

Are you looking forward to a match between Kenny Omega and Moose? Do you think The Wrestling God can dethrone The Cleaner from his position? Sound off in the comments section below.