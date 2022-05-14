Moose comments on his feuds with Sami Callihan and Josh Alexander (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Moose recently reflected on his feuds against Josh Alexander and Sami Callihan.

The former world champion recently renewed his rivalry with the returning Sami Callihan. Callihan suffered an ankle injury last September which kept him out of action for several months. He finally returned to IMPACT Wrestling last week at Under Siege.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Wrestling God had a very brief description of his feud with The Draw.

"It's gonna be violent," Moose said. (02:06 - 02-08)

He also spoke about his feuds over the years and how each one of them helped him improve.

"I've had a lot of feuds within these past few years. The feud that I had with Josh Alexander was definitely the longest I've had so far but every time I step into the ring, I pride myself on getting better or finding a weak spot of mine and trying to make that a positive as per my craft so every feud that I had has been instrumental in my career because I always learn from my mistakes and from my success." (01:32 - 02:02)

Moose won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound For Glory in October last year. The same night, he called his shot to take the IMPACT World Championship from an already exhausted Alexander. After months of waiting, The Walking Weapon finally got his chance at redemption, as he won the title back from Moose at Rebellion last month.

Sami Callihan cost Moose a shot at the IMPACT World title

Ahead of the main event title match between reigning IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and Tomohiro Ishii at Under Siege, Moose hijacked the show. He would go on to rant about having only five days to prepare for his rematch, and how he doesn't regret his actions over the past few months. He was then interrupted by Sami Callihan, who attacked him with his baseball bat and laid him out with the Cactus Driver.

On the latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling, a Gauntlet for Gold match was announced with the winner receiving a world title match. Moose was onrollole before being attacked by Sami Callihan, leading to his elimination by Chris Sabin. It will be interesting to see how Moose retaliates.

