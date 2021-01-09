"A lot of creative freedom" - Moose on IMPACT Wrestling's creative process

TNA Heavyweight Champion Moose has been near the top of IMPACT Wrestling for the past few years. With his athletic background, being a former NFL offensive lineman before working his way up the wrestling ladder, he has been pegged as a top star for the promotion for quite some time.

Moose was recently interviewed by Lucha Libre Online's Michael Morales Torres, Carolina Herrera, and Issac Cortes ahead of IMPACT Wrestling's Genesis event. When asked about the creative side of things in the company, the self-proclaimed Real World Champion stated:

"You have a lot of minds that want to help the talent out. You do have a lot of creative freedom. But you also have geniuses who work behind the curtain helping you out and trying to get the best version of yourself.”

This echoes what so many other stars in the promotion have stated in the past. With great wrestling minds such as Scott D'Amore and Don Callis on board, IMPACT Wrestling is in a good place.

The promotion boasts individuals who can help other stars get the most out of their opportunities. Moose has been striving to put on consistently-impressive displays and will hope to continue his momentum at the upcoming IMPACT Plus event.

Moose faces Willie Mack in an "I Quit" match at IMPACT Wrestling Genesis

The animosity has been building over the past few months between Moose and his opponent at Genesis, Willie Mack. The current TNA Heavyweight Champion has assaulted and laid out Mack on a number of occasions.

Their last meeting at Turning Point ended due to referee stoppage as Moose continued a brutal attack and wound up being disqualified. Willie Mack then challenged Moose to an "I Quit" Match.

Mack wants to prove that Moose can't take the fight away from him. This match should be highly physical, and one of the highlights of the IMPACT Plus card tonight.