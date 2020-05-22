Exclusive: IMPACT Wrestling's Willie Mack on being a champion, developing his own style & future plans in IMPACT

IMPACT Wrestling's X Division Champion Willie Mack (Photo courtesy of IMPACT Wrestling)

In 2019, IMPACT Wrestling grabbed a lot of headlines via its move to AXS TV for IMPACT!, its flagship weekly two-hour program. IMPACT Wrestling kicked off 2020 strong with Hard To Kill pay-per-view at which Tessa Blanchard made history by becoming the first female to win a men's world championship belt in professional wrestling.

Voted "One To Watch In 2020" as part of the 2019 IMPACT Wrestling Awards, Willie Mack started off 2020 strong, winning IMPACT's X Division Championship last month from Ace Austin. Yet Mack is far from a newcomer to wrestling, currently 14 years into his career with over a dozen championships to his credit.

I had the pleasure of speaking with Willie Mack by phone on May 21, 2020. In addition to the full audio of the interview, below is an exclusive transcription on Sportskeeda of a few minutes from the discussion. More on the man known as "Willie F'N Mack" can be found online at www.twitter.com/Willie_Mack and/or www.impactwrestling.com.

On when he first realized that it was okay to be himself and unique altogether:

Willie Mack: As soon as I stepped in the door to train. I wasn't trying to be nobody else. Some people will try when you first get in, "Oh you need a gimmick, you need this, you need that." I said, "Why can't people like me for being me?" No explanation needed. You see what you get. I guess it's worked out so far, for 14 years.

On whether he was ever worried about connecting with the IMPACT audience:

Willie Mack: A little bit, because it's like that anywhere you go when you debut. You've got high expectations of you. But then people who know you finally see you in person and they go, "You should've been here a while ago." I just went out there, did my best stuff and the rest is history. The crowd liked me.

On whether the IMPACT locker room is as full of great people as it seems to outsiders:

Willie Mack: It is the greatest locker room I've been a part of... We all have our fun, no real egos or anything like that, no power trips. Just go in there and do your job and have fun and see you all again the next time.

On becoming both a veteran and a recurring champion:

Willie Mack: It's crazy how I've been wrestling 14 years and have almost had a title every year.

On future plans within IMPACT:

Willie Mack: Just trying to keep doing what I'm doing and hold onto this X Division title and maybe pick up some more gold along the way, like the Tag Titles or the [IMPACT] World Title. Or 'cause it's back in circulation, the TNA World Championship too.