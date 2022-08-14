"I've heard stories about other places" - Moose on how IMPACT Wrestling stands out from other promotions (Exclusive)

Former IMPACT World Champion Moose recently shared his thoughts on what makes IMPACT Wrestling special compared to other promotions.

The Wrestling God made his debut with the promotion in 2016 and has been a part of the company ever since. As noted, he recently had a stellar run as the IMPACT World champion, holding the title for six months before dropping it to current champion Josh Alexander.

In an interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Moose spoke about his creative freedom at IMPACT Wrestling and what makes the company stand out from the rest.

"I think that's one thing that I love about IMPACT [Wrestling] because I've heard stories about other places where you get scripted and this is what you're gonna say and this is how you're gonna say it and this is what you're gonna do and this is how you're gonna do it. It is not like that in IMPACT, at least not for us [Moose & Jordynne Grace] because we're kind of like, higher up in the card," Moose said. (04:33 - 04:48)

He continued further, stating that there is no friction among the superstars if they have creative differences with the management.

"In IMPACT, if you say you don't want to do something or you'd rather want to do it in some different way, there's no heat because they know that you know your character the best. For me, that's the best part about me staying in IMPACT," the star added. (04:49 - 05:07)

You can check out the full interview with Moose and Jordynne Grace below:

Moose and Sami Callihan continued their rivalry at IMPACT Wrestling Emergence

Moose's long-time rival Sami Callihan battled Steve Maclin in a No Disqualification match at IMPACT Wrestling Emergence.

However, before the bout, Callihan attacked Moose while the latter was in a backstage interview. It led to a brawl where The Wrestling God and Maclin ganged up on Callihan.

Scott D'Amore broke up the brawl and banned Moose from the ringside for the bout between Maclin and Callihan. The latter eventually went on to win the bout.

It would be interesting to see how Moose retaliates in the upcoming edition of IMPACT Wrestling.

What is your take on Moose's comments about creative freedom in IMPACT? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use any of the quotes, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling by linking back to this article.

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy