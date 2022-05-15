Moose wants to become a Grand Slam Champion  in IMPACT Wrestling (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Moose recently shared his thoughts about his future and what's left for him to accomplish in the company.

He had an incredible last year where he won the IMPACT World Championship from Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory in October and held the title for close to six months before dropping it back to him at Rebellion last month.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Wrestling God was asked about potentially challenging for the X-Division Championship.

"Oh Yeah! Definitely. I've never been an X-Division Champion. I've never even tried to go get the X-Division belt so that and also I've never been a tag team champion. So those are the two things that I have never accomplished that I would like to do in my time at IMPACT Wrestling so I could become a Grand Slam Champion in IMPACT Wrestling," Moose said. [00:45 - 01:09]

You can check out the complete interview below:

He has had an excellent career so far in IMPACT Wrestling, winning the IMPACT Grand Championship twice. He has also held the TNA World Heavyweight Championship in his career.

Could Moose be a part of the Ultimate-X match at Slammiversary?

Sami Callihan made a surprising return last week at Under Siege and attacked Moose. The latest edition of IMPACT Wrestling featured a Gauntlet for Gold match to determine the next challenger for Josh Alexander's IMPACT World Championship. Callihan launched another assault on the former world champion during the match, ultimately costing him a world title opportunity.

Meanwhile, Kenny King defeated Chris Bey to qualify for the Ultimate X match for the X-Division title at Slammiversary. With four spots still up for grabs, The Wrestling God could potentially make his way into the match.

It will also be interesting to see how his rivalry with Callihan progresses in the near future.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha