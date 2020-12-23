More matches announced for IMPACT Wrestling Hard to Kill

On the first of two "Best of" episodes of IMPACT Wrestling, the company decided to fill out the card for their first PPV of the year.

IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill was already a must-watch event once it was revealed that Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers would team up to face Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns.

Tonight, they kept building toward Hard to Kill. The Knockouts Tag Title Tournament will end on January 16, crowning new champions. Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz will also face off against either Havok and Nevaeh, or Jordynne Grace and Jazz.

IMPACT Wrestling builds Hard To Kill with more title matches

Two more titles will be on the line as well. It was revealed tonight that Manik would defend the X-Division Championship against both Chris Bey and Rohit Raju in a Triple Threat.

Last week, Bey tricked Rohit Raju into disqualifying him during his match with Manik. He successfully finessed his way into a title opportunity at Hard To Kill.

While this next match hasn't been made official, we can assume that it's only a matter of time. Taya Valkyrie issued a challenge to the Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. After The Virtuosa cost Valkyrie and Rosemary a shot at the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship, Valkyrie wanted revenge.

It would do wonders for Purrazzo if she could knock off the longest-reigning Knockouts Champion in IMPACT Wrestling history. She's already taken on many greats in the Knockouts Division, including Rosemary. Can she defeat La Wera Loca?