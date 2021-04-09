More matches announced for IMPACT Wrestling: Hardcore Justice 2021

IMPACT Wrestling recently aired its first episode since moving back to the Thursday night slot, and the promotion made quite a few announcements during the show.

Four more matches have been added to the card for IMPACT Wrestling's upcoming PPV, Hardcore Justice. The show will air on the 10th of April, on the same day as Night One of WrestleMania 37. However, the PPV will end before The Show of Shows starts.

Brian Myers will square off against Jake Something after the latter personally requested Tommy Dreamer to make the match official.

Labelled as the "BlindGames Match," the bout will see competitors wrestle under Harcore rules, but will have blindfolds on.

Doc Gallows will also be in action, taking on Decay's Black Taurus. Apart from this, Tommy Dreamer challenged Violent By Design, led by Eric Young, for a Hardcore match.

The ECW Legend is yet to announce his three teammates for the eight-man tag team match.

Finally, Hernandez will collide against Mahabali Shera in a "Chairly Legal" match, which is yet another iteration of a Chairs match.

IMPACT Wrestling: Hardcore Justice has a strong match card

Apart from the aforementioned matches, IMPACT Wrestling has put up quite a strong card for the upcoming special event. Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will square off against Jazz in a title vs career match.

A Six-woman weapons match to determine the No.1 contender for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship will also go down at the event.

Before their three-way match for the X-Division Championship at the Rebellion PPV, Champion Ace Austin, TJP, and Josh Alexander will have to choose their partners for a three-way tag team match at the event.

So far, only Austin has revealed his partner for the bout and it will be Madman Fulton.

The following is the card for the event -

Title vs. Career Match for the Impact Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jazz

Doc Gallows vs Black Taurus

BlindGames Match: Brian Myers vs. Jake Something

Hardcore War Match: Violent By Design vs. Team Dreamer

#1 Contenders Weapons Match: Alisha Edwards vs. Havok vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary vs. Susan vs. Tenille Dashwood

"Chairly Legal" Match: Shera vs. Hernandez

Three-Way Tag Team Match: Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. TJP & TBD vs. Josh Alexander & TBD

Are you excited about the upcoming IMPACT Wrestling event? Which match are you most looking forward to? Sound off the comments section below.