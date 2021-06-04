Nail-biting finish sees Josh Alexander win Iron Man Match on IMPACT Wrestling

Josh Alexander defended his IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Championship against TJP in an Iron Man Match on this week's episode of Before the IMPACT. The final few minutes were broadcast on the latest edition of the main show.

In what was one of the greatest matches in the promotion's history, Alexander walked away with the win after the match went into Sudden Death.

The match began with traditional chain and counter wrestling, with both men trying to get an early advantage over the other. However, it wasn't until nearly 20 minutes into the bout that the first fall took place.

Josh Alexander countered TJP's roll-up attempt into one of his own to get one over the challenger. The bout kept escalating from there onwards, with TJP equaling the score in the final seconds of the 60-minute time stipulation with a Hail Mary pin.

The match entered Sudden Death rules, with both men battling it out to win. In the end, Josh Alexander managed to execute Divine Intervention on TJP to retain his X-Division Championship.

Post-match, Alexander and TJP embraced, paying each other respect for their monumental efforts.

IMPACT Wrestling stars heaped praise on the Iron Man match

Throughout the match, various IMPACT Wrestling stars were at ringside, cheering Josh Alexander and TJP. Many also shared their thoughts about the clash on Twitter, with a few hailing Alexander as one of the finest talents right now.

Check out some of the reactions to the match here:

No one is better than Josh right now. No one.



Hats off to both, what an insane match.#IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/o4nF8Zl5ca — Jake Something (@JakeSomething_) June 4, 2021

Standing freakin’ ovation to both of them. RESPECT. https://t.co/YriHLuhsyJ — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) June 4, 2021

An incredible display by two Warriors of your Realm, humans.. they’ve the respect of the Shadow.. #IMPACTonAXSTV #Decay #DemonAssassin https://t.co/BMHEGde914 — Rosemary, The Demon Assassin (@WeAreRosemary) June 4, 2021

It's safe to say Josh Alexander is indeed one of the best wrestlers in the world, and his X-Division Championship reign promises to feature more stellar bouts like this week's Iron Man Match on IMPACT Wrestling.

What did you think about the Iron Man Match on this week's IMPACT Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

