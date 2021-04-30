Bullet Club member El Phantasmo to make his IMPACT Wrestling debut next week

El Phantasmo will become the newest NJPW star to make his way to IMPACT Wrestling and is set to debut on next week's episode.

The company announced the two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion arrival during this week's edition of IMPACT Wrestling. ELP's upcoming appearance is part of the promotion's ongoing working relationship with NJPW.

Under the same partnership, NJPW stars Dave Finlay and Juice Robinson also appear in IMPACT Wrestling, where they are the reigning tag team champions.

El Phantasmo is a well-traveled veteran of the pro-wrestling business. He's a member of Bullet Club in NJPW, one of the most reputed professional wrestling stables of the current generation. He also won consecutive NJPW's Super J-Cup in 2019 and 2020.

Apart from his time in NJPW, ELP also performs for British promotion, Rev Pro Wrestling, where he's a former RPW British Cruiserweight Champion.

While it's not clear what El Phantasmo would do in IMPACT Wrestling, he can be an interesting addition to the promotion's X-Division. Matches with the likes of Ace Austin and Josh Alexander could be show-stealers if they were to happen.

IMPACT Wrestling has hugely benefited by working with AEW and NJPW

Ever since IMPACT Wrestling has started working with AEW and NJPW, they have seen a steady rise in its TV ratings and pay-per-view buy rates.

Rebellion 2021, where AEW Champion Kenny Omega captured the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship, has reportedly done tremendously well with high buy rates.

Rich Swann fought the fight of his life tonight at #IMPACTRebellion - but Kenny Omega is the new @IMPACTWRESTLING Champion.



I trust/expect Mr Omega will honor the commitments & responsibilities that come with that prestigious title.



More to be said on #IMPACTonAXSTV on Thurs. pic.twitter.com/jCwfRFoeVQ — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) April 26, 2021

The hype surrounding the opening up of the forbidden door has also made people take notice of the promotion's programming. With IMPACT Wrestling further teasing Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito appearing at Slammiversary 2021, the excitement is unprecedented.

