"One of the greatest of all time" - IMPACT Wrestling star showers praise on Eric Young [Exclusive]

IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann has revealed that he considers Eric Young to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. Swann added that those who say Young is underrated haven' seen enough of his work.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Swann was asked about his experience working with Eric Young, whom he had defeated at IMPACT Wrestling: Bound For Glory 2020, to win the World Title. Swann had nothing but praise for his rival and labeled him as one of the greatest of all time.

Swann pointed out that even before returning to IMPACT Wrestling and winning his second World Title, Young led a highly successful stable in NXT (Sanity). Eric then replicated the success by leading another faction, Violent By Design, in IMPACT Wrestling.

"Eric Young is one of the greatest in this business. For someone to say he's underrated, I guess they haven't watched his career enough because in IMPACT Wrestling and even before that, he was a world champion," said Swann.

The IMPACT Wrestling World Champion continued:

"When he went to NXT, he became a champion, and I think the group he was in (Sanity), and the way he controlled it, definitely was something that got the people talking. And now he's translating that in IMPACT Wrestling with Violent By Design with Big Joe Doering and others."

Swann further said that Eric Young is one of the toughest wrestlers, as even though he's suffering from a torn ACL, the latter still gets into the ring to give his best. The former Cruiserweight Champion added that although he doesn't always agree with Young's maniacal side, he still respects the 41-year-old for his undeniably great in-ring skills.

"Eric Young..... how do I put it in words, he's tougher than tough, he's a man that went out there with a torn ACL and busted his a**. Even though I don't agree with his certain style and his crazy maniacal mind, but it doesn't take away the fact that he's a great wrestler," added Swann.

Advertisement

Eric Young will be in action at IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion 2021

Eric Young will be in action at IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion 2021 on April 25. He'll be leading his stable, Violent By Design, in an eight-man tag team match against Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin, Willie Mack and James Storm.

After the pay-per-view, the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion is expected to take a prolonged break to deal with his torn ACL.

Do you agree with Rich Swann terming Eric Young as one of the greatest of all time? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below.

Catch all the action from Impact Plus in India only on Eurosport and Eurosport HD, also stream on discovery+.