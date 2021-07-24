Original plans for Kenny Omega's confrontation during the main event of Slammiversary revealed - Reports

IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega had a tough outing at the 17th edition of Slammiversary this year. The Best Bout Machine successfully defended his Championship against Sami Callihan in a no disqualification match.

The company gave an exhilarating experience for the returning fans in attendance. Even with blood pouring down from their heads, both men left no stone unturned to dismantle each other. A worn-out Kenny Omega survived wrath from Sami Callihan in the end.

The company carried their trend of stunning surprises from the beginning till the end of the show. Following Omega's victory, fans popped out of their seats as they witnessed the leader of the Bullet Club, Jay White, slowly marching down to the ring. The Switchblade circled the ring before confronting Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers to end the show on a cliffhanger. However, this wasn't the original finish to the main event of the Slammiversary this year.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Kenny Omega was unaware of any such confrontation with Jay White until the day of the show itself. Reports also suggest that Andrade was initially supposed to come out and confront Kenny Omega. The company planned a six-man tag team match pitting The Elite against Andrade El Idolo and two other members. However, both parties (IMPACT Wrestling and Andrade El Idolo) couldn't come to a financial agreement which led to the scrapping of the original plan.

Had AEW star Andrade El Idolo appeared at Slammiversary, it would have been a completely different vibe. Nevertheless, the company made a smart move by having Jay White confront Omega as it reflected on their storyline from NJPW.

Kenny Omega faces Andrade El Idolo at Triplemania next month

Kenny Omega will defend his AAA Mega Championship against Andrade El Idolo at Triplemania XXIX on 14 August. Omega's recent booking has prompted us to believe that he won't be dropping any of the titles anytime soon.

But if the AAA promotion plans to change their landscape, then there couldn't be any better man than Andrade El Idolo himself to become the face of their promotion.

Do you think Andrade El Idolo showing up at Slammiversary would have been huge? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Prem Deshpande