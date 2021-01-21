Reports: The latest on James Storm and IMPACT Wrestling

Fans are regarding last night's IMPACT Wrestling episode as one of the best editions in recent memory. The surprise appearances of Matt Hardy, Private Party, Tony Khan, Jerry Lynn, and "Cowboy" James Storm probably had a lot to do with that.

With Storm being the only surprise name not under an AEW contract, wrestling fans immediately wondered if he has signed a new deal to return to IMPACT Wrestling full-time. Unfortunately, he seems to be in the same boat as Matt Cardona for the time being.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, while Storm worked this week's tapings, much like Cardona, he currently doesn't have a full-time contract with IMPACT Wrestling.

James Storm currently doesn't have a contract with IMPACT Wrestling

Storm is no stranger to IMPACT Wrestling as he has been apart of the company off and on for the better part of the last two decades. Before this week, his last appearance came back in November of last year, also teaming with Chris Sabin to defeat the tag team of Acey Romero and Larry D, otherwise known as XXXL.

Sapp reports that Storm recorded multiple matches at this week's IMPACT television tapings, so last night wasn't the last time you'll see the Cowboy in the foreseeable future.

Storm revealed last year that if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, he was going to be signed by WWE to be part of the RAW brand as Paul Heyman specifically requested him. Of course, the pandemic changed everything, and WWE's loss is IMPACT's gain.

It would probably be in IMPACT's best interest to get talents like Storm and Cardona under contracts as soon as possible, or they might lose them to another company soon.

Were you surprised to see James Storm on IMPACT Wrestling last night? Do you hope the company signs him to a full-time deal? Or would you prefer to see him end up somewhere else? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.