"I'm able to be a new person"- Rich Swann compares his time in WWE to his current IMPACT Wrestling stint (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Rich Swann is now the heart and soul of IMPACT Wrestling. That said, he is still thankful for his time in his previous company, as he recently revealed to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Still, Swann feels like a new person in IMPACT Wrestling as compared to his WWE stint. You can check out Swann's thoughts on being a part of WWE, IMPACT Wrestling's partnership with AEW, and much more by clicking on the link below. Be sure to leave a comment and share your thoughts in the comments section.

Despite his size, Rich Swann made quite an impression when he was a WWE Superstar

Even though it's been a while since he left WWE and 205 Live, Rich Swann has fond memories of this portion of his career.

"Before, when I was in, the place before, up there in New York, daddy, based out of Connecticut, with the school in Florida (bursts out laughing), when I was in that position before...I was very fortunate and very grateful to be in that spot." said Rich Swann. "Because somebody my size and my stature would never have thought that I'd get to that place and I got that. So, that was gratifying to me alone."

That said, coming to IMPACT Wrestling after his WWE run has certainly transformed Swann in the best way possible.

"But now with another promotion that has sent so many people to stardom, I'm able to be a new person and give the people a different side of what I can do," said Swann.

When asked if there's a sense of the shackles being off in IMPACT Wrestling as compared to WWE (his recent Bunkhouse Brawl with Karl Anderson as an example), Swann said he sees every unique match as a device to showcase his creativity.

