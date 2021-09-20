'What if The Fiend and The Undead Bride just took control of IMPACT?' - Rich Swann wants Bray Wyatt in IMPACT Wrestling (Exclusive)

When Bray Wyatt was released from WWE on July 31, 2021, the world was stunned. Since then reports have emerged that he could sign with IMPACT Wrestling or AEW.

According to Rich Swann, Bray Wyatt, someone he dubbed 'everybody's favorite' could be a welcome addition to the IMPACT roster. He even teased an alliance between his real-life wife, The Undead Bride, Su Yung, and Bray Wyatt, to potentially take over the company. Both characters, our readers may know, play supernatural characters.

Rich Swann considers Bray Wyatt to be one of the most captivating characters ever

Rich Swann named Adam Cole, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt as the three former WWE stars he wants to see in IMPACT someday:

"And then, the last person, everybody's favorite, one of the most captivating characters ever, The Fiend, Bray Wyatt. I'd love to see Windham in IMPACT. That would be awesome. There's not even much I could say on that. Hey what if The Fiend and the Undead Bride, just took control of IMPACT?", Rich Swann asked.

Rich Swann also had a message for his many fans in India:

"Hopefully, one day after all the borders are open, hopefully one day we can all get back there and we can experience what it's like altogether in this new age era of wrestling, hopefully we get to do it live and everybody experiences The Forbidden Door in India.", said Rich Swann.

If Bray Wyatt does indeed come to IMPACT Wrestling, you may catch him on IMPACT Insiders as well as the IMPACT Plus app.

