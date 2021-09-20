'The Young Bucks, or The Lucha Brothers. Or both'- Rich Swann wants a massive Bound for Glory match (Exclusive)

The Young Bucks and The Lucha Brothers tore it up at AEW All Out in a contest that many have hailed as the match of the year. And now IMPACT Wrestling's own Rich Swann has made it clear that he wants both teams at the upcoming Bound for Glory pay-per-view.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Swann expressed his desire to team up with Willie Mack to take on The Young Bucks, or The Lucha Bros, or in an ideal scenario, both teams. You can check out his thoughts in the video that's been linked below:

The Young Bucks and The Lucha Brothers could compete at Bound for Glory because of the Forbidden Door being opened

When asked to pick his dream opponents for Bound For Glory, Rich Swann did not hesitate to name The Young Bucks and The Lucha Brothers:

"I'd love, and this is just something that would be crazy. If Willie Mack and myself got to get in there with The Young Bucks or The Lucha Brothers, or both. I think that would be something that would tear the tag world up," said Rich Swann to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

IMPACT Wrestling Superstars The Good Brothers are a weekly fixture on AEW programming due to open the 'forbidden door' being opened. Kenny Omega and Christian Cage, both eminent members of the AEW roster, are the two most-recent IMPACT Wrestling World Champions.

It is certainly worth noting that both The Young Bucks and The Lucha Brothers have a history with IMPACT Wrestling. The Young Bucks wrestled for the company as Generation Me, while The Lucha Brothers are former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions! So, the proposed match from Swann is not outside the realm of possibility.

You may catch Rich Swann on IMPACT Insiders as well as the IMPACT Plus app.

