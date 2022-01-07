Rosemary threatens to lure out Chelsea Green's alter-ego (Exclusive)

The captivating and enigmatic Rosemary will be a part of the first-ever IMPACT Knockouts Ultimate-X match at the upcoming Hard to Kill pay-per-view. Joining the Demon Assassin at this historic event will be Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, Lady Frost, Rachael Ellering, and Tasha Steelz.

Rosemary, Chelsea Green and Tasha Steelz were all part of a recent media teleconference that Sportskeeda Wrestling was invited to. We asked Green if her memorable 'Hot Mess' Laurel Van Ness persona could potentially make a comeback:

"Here's the thing. I don't choose when the 'Hot Mess' comes out. She chooses. So, she's tucked away. But who knows? Maybe she'll poke her head out at some point," said Chelsea Green.

Rosemary has waged many battles with Laurel Van Ness while in her 'Hot Mess' avatar and chimed in with the following statement:

"We could probably lure her out if we had the chance," added Rosemary.

Green has dropped the over-the-top gimmick and just plays herself in her current IMPACT Wrestling run. She teased that if anyone could bring out the character, it'd be Rosemary:

"If there's anyone who knows how to lure her out, it is absolutely Rosemary," said Chelsea Green.

Rosemary & Chelsea Green are all set to create Knockouts history

IMPACT Wrestling is at the forefront of giving women opportunities that have historically been denied to them. The Ultimate-X match has been an integral part of IMPACT Wrestling that men have competed in. But times have changed and it's time for the women to shine.

Rosemary, Chelsea Green and the rest of the field will compete to secure a contest for the Knockouts World Championship. Deonna Purrazzo and Micke James go head to head for the title at Hard to Kill. Fans can catch this match and much more IMPACT Wrestling action on 8th January, only on FITE TV.

