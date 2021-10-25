For almost 20 years? IMPACT Wrestling has literally been 'Hard to Kill' 

It's been nearly 20 years, and IMPACT Wrestling continues to roll on.

Coming off their Bound for Glory pay-per-view, the little company that everyone doubted keeps going strong. IMPACT has surpassed expectations the doubters, and they aren't going away anytime soon.

Founded in 2002 by Jeff and Jerry Jarrett as Total Nonstop Action (TNA), the promotion has been on a rollercoaster ride ever since. Changes in ownership, networks, and regimes have written a storybook history for a company that refuses to die.

It's almost ironic that IMPACT hosts a yearly show called 'Hard to Kill'

IMPACT has risen and fallen many times over its two decades of existence. They've been bought and sold, changed names on three different occasions, moved to several different networks, and have seen more than their fair share of backstage controversy.

But, in the past few years, it has experienced a renaissance. It is the most underrated and under-appreciated wrestling company in the world. They have developed numerous stars and have been a haven for veterans who looked to resurrect their careers.

Even today, the company can boast of having some of the most talented performers in the world. From The Good Brothers to Josh Alexander to Mickie James, they have a roster that can stand up to anybody.

Bound for Glory was a great example of how IMPACT continues to survive and, at times, thrive. Despite all the years of people predicting its demise, IMPACT stood tall.

In the topsy turvy industry of pro-wrestling, anything can happen. IMPACT is the greatest example of that. In an era that has been so unpredictable, IMPACT has been predictable in one way: You can't stop them. They just won't quit despite all their doubters and naysayers.

Whether you are a fan or not, you have to at least give them that, if nothing else. IMPACT has survived when so many 'experts' predicted its demise.

IMPACT Wrestling has proven that they truly ARE...Hard to Kill.

What do you think of the legacy of TNA/IMPACT Wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

