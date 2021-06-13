Former World Champion Sami Callihan fired from IMPACT Wrestling

In a shocking development, Sami Callihan has been fired from IMPACT Wrestling by the promotion's EVP, Don Callis.

At IMPACT Wrestling: Against All Odds 2021, Kenny Omega defended his IMPACT Wrestling World Championship against Moose. After a decent back-and-forth contest, Omega retained his title with some timely assistance from the Young Bucks.

However, it was the post-match angle that has taken the wrestling world by surprise. Moments after the match ended, the lights went off momentarily, allowing Sami Callihan to appear in the ring.

Before he could lay his hands on the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion, Kenny Omega's advocate and the promotion's EVP, Don Callis fired him from the company.

Soon, Callis' fellow IMPACT Wrestling EVP, Scott D'Amore, also showed up, arguing with him over the decision. The show went off the air with fans and Callihan himself in disbelief over what had transpired.

As revealed by Executive Vice President @ScottDAmore, @TheSamiCallihan will challenge for the IMPACT World Championship in the main event of Slammiversary, on July 17th!#IMPACTUK pic.twitter.com/HZQFJzbiVw — IMPACT UK & Ireland (@IMPACTUK) June 11, 2021

It remains to be seen if Callihan, who was earlier announced to face the winner between Omega and Moose at Slammiversary 2021, gets his match at the promotion's biggest show of the year or not.

What's next for Sami Callihan in IMPACT Wrestling?

Stars being fired before their championship matches is one of the oldest tropes in pro-wrestling. As such, fans can fully expect Sami Callihan to fight his way back into IMPACT Wrestling to claim the world title.

However, the inter-promotional battle between IMPACT Wrestling and AEW has added an extra layer to this story. There's an outside possibility of Sami Callihan signing a contract with AEW to get closer to his arch-nemesis, Kenny Omega.

Since reports of Don Callis' stint with IMPACT Wrestling ending have emerged, there's also a chance that Callis' decision is deemed invalid by Scott D'Amore since he no longer has any powers.

Do you think Sami Callihan will get his shot at the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at Slammiversary 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

