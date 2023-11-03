Scott D'Amore discusses Trinity (Naomi) walking out of WWE; details blockbuster IMPACT Wrestling signing (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling shocked the entire industry when Trinity Fatu (Naomi in WWE) showed up during a television taping in April 2023.

This was a year after Trinity and Sasha Banks legitimately walked out of WWE during an episode of RAW. Creative disputes with Vince McMahon were cited as why the then-WWE Women's Tag Team Champions left the company.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling conducted by George Buka, Scott D'Amore disclosed his honest thoughts surrounding the current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion's exit from WWE and how it meant she was a perfect fit for her current company:

"The fact is you're talking about somebody that, I think, embodies what TNA Wrestling stands for. One, she stood up for what she believes [in]. I'm not gonna sit here and say the right decision is to walk out, but sometimes you have to stand for what's right. What's the saying that if you don't stand up for something, you fall for everything? I think she felt that it was important that she do that." (22:58 - 23:29)

He explained how shortly after her exit, Trinity had to have surgery, and her recovery from the same set up her signing with IMPACT Wrestling perfectly:

"Truthfully, we just kind of fell into it. There was informal talks, and she was looking to do something. I think the timing was right. I don't know if it was necessarily public that she went out and had surgery in the time after she left WWE. She was healthy again, and we had a conversation. What a perfect fit!" (22:30 - 22:55)

During a taping of IMPACT! on April 28, 2023, Trinity made a surprise appearance, confronting then-IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace. She beat The Virtuosa at Slammiversary in July.

Scott D'Amore believes Trinity (Naomi in WWE) proved to the world that she was a star after signing with IMPACT Wrestling

Trinity is the current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion, and her first reign has already surpassed 100 days.

Scott D'Amore further disclosed how he felt that she had broken out of her shell and proved to the world that she was a star:

"Her coming here was great because we were able to show for anybody who was going to say that she could only exist in that machine [in WWE]. When you're in WWE, you have such a great support system - it's a machine. She came out and showed that she truly is a star on her own. She doesn't need that machine." (23:32 - 23:50)

He went on to detail the impact that Trinity has had on the IMPACT Wrestling locker room:

"She came here and she's been a great fit. She's just fit in perfectly with the locker room. I think she's a great addition to the Knockouts roster. We're excited to have her with us, and we hope she's with us for years to come." (23:51 - 24:08)

Fatu recently defeated Knockouts legend Mickie James at Bound For Glory 2023 and Deonna Purrazzo at Turning Point. D'Amore added that the "best is yet to come" for her.

