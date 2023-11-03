Scott D'Amore opens up on "special" TNA Wrestling announcement; discloses details of conversation with Jeff Jarrett (Exclusive)

TNA Wrestling is back! President Scott D'Amore made a groundbreaking announcement at Bound For Glory to a rapturous ovation from the live audience.

Following the lung-busting main event between Alex Shelley and Josh Alexander, footage aired of several IMPACT Wrestling stars finding a 'chest' in the middle of nowhere. This served as a precursor to the revelation that we were indeed getting TNA Wrestling back in 2024.

Speaking exclusively to George Buka on behalf of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Scott D'Amore opened up on the monumental announcement and what it would entail for the wrestling world:

"Bound for Glory, when that video played and Josh Alexander, he leaned over, and he unclasped the chest, and you heard that whisper... It was great, and it was special... We wanted people to see how important it was to not just the fans but all of us were in this together. The locker room, the crew, the staff, the fans we're all excited that we're going on this journey together." (10:03 - 10:41)

He opened up on how the timing was perfect in 2023 and explained how the announcement may not have made sense a few years ago:

"Truthfully, I think 6 years ago... the faith wasn't there. Now, I think we've earned that trust. I think now people are really excited." (9:51 - 10:02)

TNA/IMPACT Wrestling fans around the world roared in approval on that day. A further announcement would be made that the first show in the new era would be Hard to Kill on January 13, 2024.

Scott D'Amore also revealed details of a conversation with Jeff Jarrett about the TNA Wrestling announcement

Jerry and Jeff Jarrett were the founding fathers of TNA Wrestling, as Scott D'Amore himself mentioned in his passionate promo at Bound For Glory. D'Amore revealed during the interview that he chatted with the WWE Hall of Famer during his flight across the pond for IMPACT Wrestling's UK Invasion Tour.

The IMPACT Wrestling President said that he reiterated to Jarrett just how important the announcement was:

"I chatted with Jeff Jarrett the other day on the flight over here. Like, 'Hey, this is your creation. I just want you to know that it's going to get our 100. We're gonna put everything into this. I wouldn't let TNA go back up on the door if I didn't believe in what we're doing.' I'm super excited for it!" (9:30 - 9:50)

Jeff Jarrett is currently plying his trade in All Elite Wrestling, where he is part of a faction consisting of TNA Wrestling alumni Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt. The group also consists of Satnam Singh.

