SoCal Val comments on Scott Steiner's infamous "Steiner Math" promo

SoCal Val has commented on Scott Steiner's infamous "Steiner Math" promo. What was her first reaction to it and how it was perceived backstage?

The former TNA (now Impact Wrestling) talent and ring-announcer recently did an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, where she shared stories and experiences from her 20-year long career in the business.

Towards the end of the interview, Val was asked about her initial reaction to the promo that Steiner gave a few weeks before his planned triple threat match against Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe at Sacrifice 2008. She described the legendary promo as nutty and fun:

"Whether you love or you hate Scott Steiner. I don't know why you wouldn't love hime, he's awesome. He's so original and so unique, and just the way he was speaking. I don't know how to describe it. It was so nutty, it was so fun. And I think he probably end up having fun with that." (20:14 to 20:29)

Val went on to elaborate on how everyone backstage generally felt about the moment:

"Nobody was like laughing at him. It was just that, it's his own wack-a-doodle way of talking, and we loved it." (20:30 to 20:34)

You can check out the full interview below.

SoCalVal also claimed that many of Scott Steiner's promos are being referenced by wrestling fans today.

The time when Scott Steiner calculated his chances of winning at Sacrifice 2008 using math

Scott Steiner has delivered some of the most memorable promos in pro wrestling history. Whether it be because of his "so tough, it's hilarious" delivery or the actual words he uses, many of his interviews have become iconic.

His most infamous promo has to be when he calculated his chances of winning in his upcoming triple-threat match for the TNA World Championship at Sacrifice 2008.

In the lead-up to the event, the former WCW Champion proclaimed that he is the overwhelming favorite and tried proving that with math:

“You know they say all men are created equal, but, you at look at me and you look at Samoa Joe and you can see that statement is not true! See, normally if you go one-on-one with another wrestler you got a 50/50 chance of winning. But I’m a genetic freak and I’m not normal! So you got a 25% at best at beat me! And then you add Kurt Angle to the mix? The chances of winning drastically go down. See, the three-way at Sacrifice, you got a 33 and 1/3 chance of winning. But I! I got a 66 and 2/3 chance of winning, cuz Kurt Angle KNOWS he can’t beat me, and he’s not even gonna try.”

Even if the record between them says otherwise, the math checks out for now. Let's see how Steiner takes it into bizarre territory:

“So, Samoa Joe, you take your 33 and 1/3 chance minus my 25% chance and you got an eight and 1/3 chance of winning at Sacrifice. But then you take my 75% chance of winnin’ (if we was to go one on one), and then add 66 and 2/3…percents, I got a 141 and 2/3 chance of winning at Sacrifice! See Samoa Joe? The numbers don’t lie, and they spell disaster for you at Sacrifice,” said Scott Steiner. (H/T: lastwordonsports.com)

Still following? Good. Because when it came to the match itself, Big Poppa Pump tore his ACL and was out for months afterward. Samoa Joe walked out of the arena as the TNA World Champion

What are your thoughts on this story? How do you feel about Scott Stiener's "math" promo? Sign off in the comments section below!

