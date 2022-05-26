SoCal Val shares her experience working with Scott Steiner

SoCal Val recently opened up on working with former WWE Tag Team Champion Scott Steiner.

The former TNA (now called IMPACT Wrestling) ring-announcer recently sat down for an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, where she opened up about her time in the business.

During the interview, Val was asked about her time working with Scott Steiner and how she was asked to manage him backstage.

She recalled her many roles within the company and her involvement in getting wrestlers to work PR events.

"The first time I was hired to do some office work. Like I was always an on-screen kind of a person. I did ring-girl, then I did managing, then I was doing the presenting kind of work that I do now, especially for our international markets and things like that - online content. But then I would sort of be incharge of sometimes getting the wrestlers to a PR experience or a sponsorship appearance," Val said. [21:20 - 21:40]

Val went on to say that her first time doing some talent management work backstage was with Scott Steiner and that she was intimidated by him. She also went on to talk about working with Steiner at a golf tournament and how she was driving around a buggy looking for him.

"My first time ever doing that, I thought, 'Wow! Out of all the people they could have put me with, Scott Steiner is probably the one I don't know really well. It was at a golf tournament, and I had to like, ride around and find him on the different golf holes." [21:41 - 21:55]

You can check out the interview below:

SoCal Val claims that she was completely out of her element at the time, as she doesn't like being outdoors and was intimidated by Steiner. She added that he turned out to be a lovely person to work with.

SoCal Val talks about her first reaction to Scott Steiner's "math" promo

During the same interview, Val was asked about her initial reaction to Steiner's infamous "math" promo addressing Samoa Joe. She said that the promo was unique and that Big Poppa Pump probably ended up having fun with it too.

"Whether you love or you hate Scott Steiner. I don't know why you wouldn't love hime, he's awesome. He's so original and so unique, and just the way he was speaking. I don't know how to describe it. It was so nutty, it was so fun. And I think he probably end up having fun with that. Nobody was like laughing at him. It was just that, it's his own wack-a-doodle way of talking, and we loved it." [20:14 - 20:34]

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING



plus.impactwrestling.com 11 YEARS AGO TODAY: Scott Steiner became the greatest mathematician of our time. (IMPACT May 1, 2008) 11 YEARS AGO TODAY: Scott Steiner became the greatest mathematician of our time. (IMPACT May 1, 2008) plus.impactwrestling.com https://t.co/DhsC2nqcuG

In the lead-up to TNA Wrestling's Sacrifice 2008, Steiner cut a promo where he calculated his chances of winning in his triple-threat match against Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe. It remains one of the most talked-about segments in wrestling history.

While using any of the quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A popular wrestling star feels Drew McIntyre should be crowned Champion in the UK. Details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha