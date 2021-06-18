Steve Maclin produces dominant performance on IMPACT Wrestling debut

IMPACT Wrestling's latest acquisition, Steve Maclin, finally made his much-awaited in-ring return on tonight's episode.

Maclin, formerly known as Steve Cutler in WWE, was released in early February this year. He finished his 90-day non-compete clause before appearing on IMPACT Wrestling a few weeks ago.

Steve Maclin defeated Enhancement talent Jason Page in what was a squash match on Thursday's show.

The former WWE superstar battered Jason Page viciously during the match. The match was centered around Maclin's impressive skillset and showcased him as a breakout star in the company.

Even though the victory came against an enhancement talent, it was a great way to introduce Maclin.

He seems to be portraying a heel character and will have a major role to play on IMPACT Wrestling moving forward. With the Slammiversary event just around the corner, fans can expect Maclin to be involved in a big match on the July 17th pay-per-view.

Steve Maclin has been teasing a future feud with IMPACT Wrestling X-Division champion Josh Alexander

Meanwhile, it's only been a few weeks since Steve Maclin joined IMPACT Wrestling, and he's already gunning for big things.

Not long ago, Maclin appeared on the show via a vignette. The former WWE superstar delivered a scathing promo, stating that chaos is inevitable.

X-Division champion Josh Alexander reacted to his promo on Twitter with a GIF stating that he will make him suffer.

Steve Maclin didn't seem very impressed with Alexander's claim, suggesting there would be severe consequences if he steps up against him.

"Be carful what you wish for Walking Weapon… #IMPACTonAXSTV," said Steve Maclin.

Based on their Twitter claims, it could be possible that we may see a match between Josh Alexander and Steve Maclin somewhere down the line.

The Walking Weapon is currently scheduled to defend his X-Division title against five other men in an Ultimate X match at Slammiversary next month.

If somehow Alexander manages to retain his title at the event, Steve Maclin could be his very next opponent on IMPACT Wrestling.

It will be the perfect mid-card storyline for the company and will help elevate the X-Division title as well.

By the time this feud kicks off, Josh Alexander would already have a lengthy Championship reign under his belt. The time and place couldn't be more perfect to lose the title to a villainous guy like Maclin.

Were you impressed with Steve Maclin's performance tonight on IMPACT Wrestling? Do you think the company should book a feud between him and Josh Alexander in the future? Sound off in the comment section.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in wrestling every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Alan John