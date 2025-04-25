Steve Maclin reacts to TNA star Joe Hendry facing Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

Randy Orton defeated TNA World Champion Joe Hendry in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 41 on April 20. Steve Maclin, the TNA International Champion, was pleased to see his co-worker perform on WWE's biggest stage.

Orton was originally supposed to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41 before the Canadian pulled out of the event due to injury. Aleister Black, Jeff Hardy, Nick Aldis, and Rusev were among the names speculated to replace Owens. However, the spot surprisingly went to Hendry.

Maclin will defend his TNA International Championship against Eric Young at TNA Rebellion on April 27. Ahead of the event, the 37-year-old only had positive things to say about Hendry's WrestleMania 41 appearance.

"For me, as a locker room standpoint, I'll find out this Sunday at Rebellion just to see kinda where everybody's at, but I would assume it's positive," Maclin said. "From social media, I found everything's been positive towards Joe. I'm so very proud for him to have that opportunity and take that moment to go out there as the TNA World Champion against one of the best of all time, a future Hall of Famer, Randy Orton, for the time that they had." [4:27 – 4:49]

Maclin also downplayed some fans' concerns that Hendry's match against Orton only lasted three minutes:

"I know there's a lot of animosity towards how the outcome of the match was and it was quick, but it's like, you're in there with Randy Orton, and Joe got to show the world who Joe Hendry is." [4:49 – 4:58]

Watch the video above to hear Maclin discuss TNA's partnership with WWE, his rivalry with Eric Young, and more.

Steve Maclin on Joe Hendry's appeal to wrestling fans

In 2024, Joe Hendry became a popular figure in wrestling thanks to his catchy entrance theme and undeniable connection with fans. The Scot made several NXT appearances before unexpectedly entering the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Steve Maclin was happy to see Hendry's big WrestleMania moment and thinks the 36-year-old won over any doubters:

"And if you don't believe in him, I'm sure everybody believes in him now or are starting to believe in what Joe Hendry is and what this phenomenon, this aura that he has, this song that got hot, and now people realize, 'Oh, wow, this guy is very entertaining and a very good wrestler,' and he's a World Champion. It's very fitting for him to have that stage and have that opportunity, and for me I was very happy for him." [4:58 – 5:21]

As Maclin prepares to face Eric Young at Rebellion, Hendry will also be in action at the event. The popular star is due to defend the TNA World Championship against Ethan Page and Frankie Kazarian.

