Major update on why Joe Hendry faced Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 instead of Jeff Hardy - Reports

Randy Orton has now worked his 20th WWE WrestleMania Premium Live Event. The third generation superstar was set to settle a heated score with Kevin Owens in Las Vegas, but he issued an open challenge that was answered by Joe Hendry. Sources are now revealing details on Jeff Hardy's involvement, why Hendry was given the opportunity, Triple H's thoughts, among other scoops.

The Apex Predator defeated the reigning TNA World Champion in his return to The Grandest Stage of Them All. The fourth bout on the seven-match WrestleMania Sunday lineup saw Hendry lose his WrestleMania debut to Orton in just over three minutes. Several names were being rumored in the lead-up to WrestleMania, including Nick Aldis, Solo Sikoa, Ludwig Kaiser, Rusev, Aleister Black, Shane McMahon, Uncle Howdy, as well as Hardy and Hendry.

The Prestigious One was hand-picked for WrestleMania 41 by Orton himself, according to multiple sources, including PWN/Bodyslam's Cory Hays. Fightful Select added that this was the word going around WWE as The Viper was a fan of Hendry and his work.

The Charismatic Enigma was another TNA star pitched to be Randy Orton's opponent for the 99th time. One-half of the TNA World Tag Team Champions seemed to be a front-runner for Owens' replacement, but Orton reportedly made the decision to pick Hendry over Hardy.

Regarding the Rusev rumors, PWN noted that his return was always planned for the RAW after WrestleMania. Officials had a certain idea for Orton's match, and they didn't think Rusev would be a good fit due to future creative plans. Black also was never seriously considered because officials have been adamant that his return will happen after 'Mania. WWE had already approached Hendry by the time KO's injury was made public, and people in TNA were informed on Saturday.

Hendry has some time left on his TNA contract, but he has hired an agent, and is expected to sign with WWE once he's able to. This latest update from backstage reiterated that Triple H is a big fan of the UK star. WWE's Chief Content Officer is among the higher-ups that "believe" in Hendry, and word is that it's a "given" he will be on the roster in the near future.

Wrestling legends worked on Randy Orton vs. Joe Hendry

Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 win over Joe Hendry was short, but regarded by many as a highlight of the two-night event in Las Vegas. Fightful Select reported that the match was produced by Shawn Daivari and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

Sources also reported that the big showdown between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens had been planned for quite a while. However, it remains to be seen if the rivalry will be re-visited once KO is cleared.

