Joe Hendry reveals full story behind viral backstage interaction with Triple H

The WWE Universe continues to believe in Joe Hendry. The top TNA star recently made his main roster debut at the Royal Rumble, and has since found his name in potential WrestleMania 41 plans. Hendry has now opened up on how he got involved in his very own backstage moment with Triple H and what else went down with The Game at the Royal Rumble.

The Prestigious One was a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble this past Saturday, representing TNA as its World Champion. Hendry achieved major success last year in the early days of the WWE-TNA working relationship.

He's currently rumored for WrestleMania Season plans for a potential match with John Cena, who is looking to become a 17-time World Champion before he officially retires at the end of this year.

Hendry and Triple H went viral this past weekend after the UK grappler was featured in one of Triple H's signature backstage photos. Joe detailed the situation on The Ariel Helwani Show this week after the host put over the post from WWE's Chief Content Officer, pointing to how The Game doesn't have to do this kind of promotion as Hendry isn't one of "his guys."

Not only did Triple H tweet about the TNA World Champion, but he also gave the endorsement with his signature line. Hendry agreed with these remarks, and then Helwani asked how the photo came about.

"I'll tell you how it came about... I was getting ready, my music was about there, right? 'We're counting you down...' Triple H just walked over to me, put his arm around me, and pointed at me, and was like, 'Oh, we're doing the point!' ... 'We're doing the point!' [Helwani: legendary!] Yeah, so that was awesome. Again, had a great conversation with Triple H, and it's just an honor for me to represent TNA in that environment, and I just felt so welcomed, TNA has been so welcomed. I think this partnership is just awesome, and I've got nothing but good things to say," Joe Hendry said. [3:13:46 - 13:14:21]

Joe Hendry was the longest-reigning TNA Digital Media Champion. He then dethroned Nic Nemeth, fka Dolph Ziggler, of the World Championship at Genesis earlier this month.

Triple H believes in Joe Hendry

Triple H has made it clear he believes in Joe Hendry. The Chief Content Officer previously praised Hendry in a public interview, and now took to X/Twitter to put him over after his surprise Royal Rumble appearance.

"I Believe. @joehendry #RoyalRumble," Triple H tweeted with the photo below.

Joe Hendry entered the 2025 Royal Rumble as the 15th competitor. He was eliminated by Roman Reigns after going 03:35, with zero eliminations of his own.

