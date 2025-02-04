John Cena rumors on the TNA World Championship continue after backstage meeting at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE is headed to WrestleMania 41 for John Cena's final appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All. With rumors picking up on Cena possibly finally breaking Ric Flair's championship record, a new scenario has emerged under WWE's working relationship with TNA. The latest reports are fueling talk about what may be planned for Cena's retirement year.

Joe Hendry is the TNA World Champion. The UK star found success when fans called on both companies to feature Hendry in the early days of the WWE-TNA working relationship. The 36-year-old has received public praise from notable stars, including Triple H and Shawn Michaels. He's also received a nod from Cena, who is rumored to become a 17-time world champion before retiring from WWE in-ring competition at the end of this year.

Trending

The Prestigious One entered the Men's Royal Rumble at #15 on Saturday, but was eliminated by Roman Reigns after 3:35. Hendry had buzz going into the match, as he had recently challenged Cena to "cross the line" the day after winning the TNA World Championship from Nic Nemeth, fka Dolph Ziggler.

While on The Ariel Helwani Show this week, Joe said it was an honor to represent TNA on such a stage last weekend. He praised the partnership. When asked about the challenge to Cena, Hendry said he had wondered what he could do to elevate TNA as a champion and make the biggest impact to open doors for future business.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

"I just couldn't help myself, as soon as I won this championship, I did an interview the next day and just started calling out John Cena because... and in the same way that I believed I would be in the Rumble, you know? I'm happy to say it... I hand-on-heart believe that I will wrestle John Cena, this year. [really?] Oh, 100%. There's not any doubt, and I had the opportunity to tell John Cena that as well," Joe Hendry said. [3:06:52 - 3:07:15]

Helwani pressed for details, asking if Hendry's meeting with Cena was backstage at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. Hendry confirmed they had a long conversation.

"We had a long conversation. [how was that?] It was awesome. It was awesome. I just, yeah... he's the greatest. I’ll share some of it, I won’t share it all, but basically what he did say was that fortune favors the bold, and what he made clear is that, if I want that match to happen, it's on my shoulders. I gotta make it happen, I gotta generate the interest to make it happen. It was almost like a challenge. ... I think he sees something in me, but that I have to prove myself. I have to put myself in a position where me vs. John Cena is one of the most compelling match-ups in professional wrestling. I feel like I can, I really do," Joe Hendry said. [3:05:17 - 3:08:15]

Hendry was the longest-reigning TNA Digital Media Champion. He held the title for 266 days after dethroning Brian Myers in October 2022, losing it to Kenny King at Slammiversary 2023.

WWE Elimination Chamber updated card

John Cena, CM Punk, and Liv Morgan are officially set for WWE Elimination Chamber. Below is the updated lineup:

Women's Elimination Chamber for a WrestleMania 41 title shot: Liv Morgan vs. 5 Superstars TBD

Liv Morgan vs. 5 Superstars TBD Men's Elimination Chamber for a WrestleMania 41 title shot: CM Punk vs. John Cena vs. 4 Superstars TBD

The 15th Elimination Chamber event will take place on Saturday, March 1, at Rogers Centre in Toronto. This will be the final WWE PLE before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback