Blockbuster WWE vs. TNA dream match pitched

WWE and TNA began their working relationship more than one year ago. The historic partnership is now running even stronger than before after an official announcement. While NXT is mainly representing WWE in the TNA ring, one of the biggest superstars in history has been pitched for a major match.

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H could end up booking a major match in the near future. Joe Hendry was brought to NXT last year after fans loudly called on officials to feature the UK star during their working relationship. He dethroned Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) of the TNA World Championship at Genesis on Sunday and is poised to have a historic year. Another wrestler set for a massive 2025 is John Cena.

Big Match John will retire from in-ring competition at the end of this year, and it's expected that several notable bouts will be booked with Cena's final opponents. Cena fueled the rumor mill this weekend by sharing the WWE and TNA logos on Instagram, not long after WWE and TNA formally announced their multi-year relationship and after Triple H and Shawn Michaels tweeted to promote Genesis.

The Prestigious One went viral for his GIF reply to Cena's WWE-TNA post. Now, he has borrowed the TNA catchphrase in challenging Cena to cross the line and try to become a 17-time World Champion. Speaking to Busted Open Radio as champion, the 36-year-old called the 47-year-old out.

"John Cena, let's let it continue. I've done all the things I thought would be impossible, but in an era where anything can happen, and just before Genesis, Triple H tweeted us, Shawn Michaels tweeted the show, and Cena posted the TNA logo on Instagram. What kind of TNA representative would I be if I didn't call out Cena? I already know everyone in TNA is gunning for me as champion. That's the match I want... to invite Cena to cross the line to TNA is the most exciting match. It's my job as champion to bring as many eyeballs to TNA as possible," Hendry said. [H/T to Fightful]

Hendry continued:

"I have all the respect in the world for Cena. He was the first pro wrestler I ever spoke to. When I was 15, I couldn't make a show, my friend went to a meet & greet, and said, 'My friend Joe is a big fan. He couldn't come, would you call him?' John held up the meet & greet, phoned me from my friend's phone, talked to me for five minutes.' I feel that's the story I need to finish, facing Cena, and why not for this championship? I don't know Cena. I respect him. He's on my Mount Rushmore, he's the greatest. I think he'd be excited about TNA's World Championship," Hendry said.

After shocking many with impressive numbers in WWE, Hendry's fourth NXT match was his singles debut, a win over Joe Coffey at The Great American Bash 2024. He defeated Wes Lee and Pete Dunne to earn a title shot but came up short against then-NXT Champion Ethan Page at No Mercy in September.

John Cena and others confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble

John Cena will work his last 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on Saturday, February 1, from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several surprises are still rumored for WWE's 38th annual Royal Rumble PLE, and below is the updated lineup:

Women's Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax and 29 participants TBA

Nia Jax and 29 participants TBA Men's Royal Rumble Match: Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and 22 other participants TBA

Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, CM Punk, Jey Uso, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and 22 other participants TBA Ladder Match for the Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (The main title and the Winged Eagle belt will both be hanging above the ring)

Cena will enter his ninth Royal Rumble Match on February 1, and his first since 2018. The part-time actor won the signature match in 2008 and 2013

