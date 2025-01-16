WWE announces multi-year deal with TNA Wrestling

WWE has been setting new standards in the industry, and TNA Wrestling has now joined the league long-term. A new press release revealed the company's multi-year deal with TNA.

Last year, TNA Wrestling started sending stars to the Stamford-based promotion, primarily on the developmental brand. The working relationship improved under Triple H and Shawn Michales' creative leadership, as names such as Jordynne Grace and Joe Hendry became a black-and-silver brand staple.

However, it wasn't a one-off deal, and more crossovers took place in the coming months, and storylines were stretched out across both promotions. Today, the Stamford-based promotion released a statement announcing their multi-year deal with TNA Wrestling to create more crossovers across both promotions.

"WWE and TNA Wrestling today announced a multi-year partnership aimed at creating unprecedented crossover opportunities within WWE and TNA programming for NXT Superstars and TNA Wrestling Stars," the company's official X account.

The exact years of the new partnership weren't mentioned, but it's safe to say it would contain years of content and crossover opportunities for both parties. Moreover, the issued statement also addressed appearances at selective premium live events. This could mean TNA Wrestling stars can appear on PLEs like the Royal Rumble, similar to 2022 and 2024.

