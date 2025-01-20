Newly crowned world champion sends a message after John Cena reacts to major WWE announcement

A newly crowned world champion recently took to social media to send a message to John Cena after WWE's major announcement. It is none other than the new TNA World Champion Joe Hendry. At TNA Genesis 2025, the star defeated Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) to become the new champion.

Since John Cena announced that he would be retiring from in-ring competition at the end of 2025, many people have been wondering who will be the 16-time World Champion's final opponent. Several big-name WWE stars have seemingly called Cena out, including CM Punk, and Bron Breakker. However, TNA's Joe Hendry has also expressed his desire to face The Cenation Leader on multiple occasions.

Cena recently took to Instagram to react to WWE and TNA's major announcement about their new multi-year partnership which will give crossover opportunities to NXT and TNA stars within their respective programming.

Both Cena and Hendry are known for almost never writing anything on their social media posts. Instead, they send messages using images, as was the case again in the above post.

Cena's upload caught Joe Hendry's attention and he left a comment on it. Although Hendry did not write anything, he as usual uploaded his famous GIF, seemingly showcasing his excitement about a possible match with John Cena after WWE and TNA's partnership announcement.

Screenshot of Joe Hendry's comment [Image credits: John Cena's Instagram handle]

WWE legend JBL wants to face John Cena in 2025

During a recent edition of the Something to Wrestle podcast, a fan asked JBL if he would wrestle John Cena for one last time in 2025. The Hall of Famer said he would love to face Cena, but it won't happen because there have been no talks of them facing each other.

JBL also mentioned that he believed The Cenation Leader had some great match-ups already lined up for his retirement tour.

"Would I? Yeah, of course. It's not gonna happen. By the way, there's no, absolutely zero, talk of it. And he's got much bigger fish to fry. You know, there's so many great matchups out there for John," he said.

It will be interesting to see if John Cena will possibly make an appearance in TNA to challenge Joe Hendry for the world title.

