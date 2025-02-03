Triple H gives major endorsement to champion outside of WWE

WWE has opened forbidden doors with several wrestling companies over the past two years as Triple H and his team grow the company in a major way. Officials in Stamford are also keeping their eyes on talents from outside companies. Triple H just proved this with a massive endorsement, done like only The Game can do.

Joe Hendry is becoming a very familiar face in the WWE Universe. The TNA-WWE working relationship began last year with fans demanding Hendry be used on NXT TV alongside names like Jordynne Grace and Frankie Kazarian. Hendry was booked and began competing for the NXT Championship almost immediately. He finished up with World Wrestling Entertainment's third brand, for the time being, back in September.

The Prestigious One entered Saturday's 30-man Royal Rumble match in the 15th slot while sporting the TNA World Championship. The shocked crowd sang along with Hendry's entrance and continued to cheer him on as he played to fans. He lasted just 3:35 and had zero eliminations of his own. Unfortunately for Hendry, another Joe entered the Rumble at #16: Roman Reigns. Hitting his first Rumble since 2020, The Tribal Chief ran wild with a Spear and eliminated The Miz, Sheamus, Hendry, and Bron Breakker.

WWE's Chief Content Officer believes in Joe Hendry. Countless wrestling fans also believe in TNA's longest-reigning Digital Media Champion, along with Shawn Michaels. The Senior Vice President of Talent Development & Creative noted in mid-2024 that he wanted to work with Hendry in NXT again, and now it appears he might get that chance. Triple H took to X today to give a big endorsement to Hendry. He included one of his signature backstage photos.

"I Believe. @joehendry #RoyalRumble," Triple H wrote with the photo below.

Hendry has not responded to Triple H publicly as of this writing, but he did retweet the post. Joe dethroned Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) of the TNA World Championship on January 19 in the 19-minute Genesis main event. Since then, he has retained over Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) and Jake Something.

Triple H introduces WWE Royal Rumble winners

Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair secured their spots at World Wrestling Entertainment's WrestleMania 41 PLE on Saturday by winning the Royal Rumble opener and closer.

Triple H took to X to officially introduce the new contenders and their custom merchandise. The Chief Content Officer included individual photos and a group shot.

"Tickets: Punched. @MsCharlotteWWE & Jey @WWEUsos are going to #WrestleMania," Triple H wrote with the photos below.

The Queen returned from a year-plus injury hiatus at the Rumble, entering at #27 to win after 15:04. Flair eliminated Nia Jax, Michin, Piper Niven, and finally Roxanne Perez to get the win. Main Event Jey entered the Men's Rumble at #20 and won after being in for 36:59. He eliminated Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn, then dumped John Cena for the win.

