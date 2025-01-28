Triple H promises to take WWE fans behind the curtain

The WWE Universe has showered Triple H with immense praise and gratitude in recent years, as many feel like the overall product has improved in the TKO era under his leadership. Officials are set to debut a groundbreaking concept soon, and The Game has just made a few related promises to fans.

Vince McMahon premiered NXT Level Up on February 18, 2022, to replace 205 Live on the schedule. The weekly Friday night show featured up-and-coming NXT Superstars, most of who were not featured on the Tuesday show. The final aired on December 27, 2024, and then A&E announced that a new in-ring competition series would replace Level Up: WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats).

World Wrestling Entertainment and A&E updated their multi-year partnership today by announcing the 90-minute LFG premiere for Sunday, February 16. LFG is part of a new programming slate that also features the debut of WWE's Greatest Moments and the return of WWE Rivals. These shows will contribute to more than 180 hours of original content scheduled to air over the next three years.

Legends & Future Greats will feature 16 hopefuls battling for a coveted spot on NXT TV, along with behind-the-scenes footage, in-ring matches, and an inside look at the company's training process. Coaches include The Undertaker, Bubba Ray Dudley, Booker T, and Mickie James, while Triple H and Shawn Michaels will also serve in similar roles. The Chief Content Officer took to X today to push the new content, promising an incredible lineup and to take fans behind the curtain like never before.

"An incredible lineup of #WWEonAE programming is coming your way... Can’t wait for the world to see #LFG. A never before seen look behind the curtain to show what it REALLY takes to 'make it' in @WWE, Feb. 16 at 8pm ET/PT only on @AETV," Triple H wrote.

The Stamford-based promotion is producing all three shows for A&E. LFG executive producers for WWE include Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Jeremy Borash, Lee Fitting, and Ben Houser, while A&E's executive producers for LFG include Rob Sharenow, Elaine Frontain Bryant, and Brad Abramson.

Details on additional WWE shows for A&E

World Wrestling Entertainment's block of programming on A&E will return on Sunday, February 16. LFG will premiere at 8pm ET, while Rivals will return at 9:30pm, and Greatest Moments is scheduled to premiere at 10:30pm.

Rivals will see longtime fan and comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias host round-table discussions with names such as JBL, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Kevin Nash, among others.

Each one-hour Rivals episode will now feature insider commentary and other changes. Rivalries for this season include Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior, The Rock vs. Mick Foley, Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch, Steve Austin vs. The Undertaker, Mr. T vs. Roddy Piper, and Scott Hall vs. Shawn Michaels.

Greatest Moments will then premiere at 10:30pm ET, hosted by Michael Cole. The 30-minute episodes will count down the most iconic moments, featuring comments from stars like AJ Styles, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and Kevin Owens, among others.

Triple H, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, and Marc Pomarico are TKO's executive producers for Rivals, along with A&E's Elaine Frontain Bryant and Jonathan Partridge. Greatest Moments is executive produced by Triple H, Fitting, Houser, and Pomarico, along with Frontain Bryant, Partridge, and Brad Abramson.

