The host of IMPACT Wrestling's Pehlwani Patakha show, Paul Virk, recently spoke about his first memories of wrestling.

He recalled an iconic match featuring undoubtedly two of the biggest names in wrestling, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. The two legends competed against each other thrice at WrestleMania, with Austin winning twice while The Rock claimed victory in their final clash.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 25-year-old star narrated how he came across wrestling in his younger days.

"I was four or five years old, I don't really remember. The first match was WrestleMania 19, Stone Cold versus The Rock, and I thought Stone Cold was the bad guy and The Rock was the good guy even though there was, you know, a switch after that. I had no idea it was wrestling. I had no idea what this thing was but I was hooked. They had me," Paul Virk said. (06:32 -06:52)

Paul Virk commented on the strongest and most athletic wrestlers on the IMPACT Wrestling roster

In a rapid-fire round, Paul Virk touted Trey Miguel and "Speedball" Mike Bailey as the most athletic talents on the IMPACT Wrestling roster.

"Oh! There's a lot! There's a lot, but Trey Miguel is insane. He is incredibly insane, in a good way. One of my personal favorites right now is "Speedball" Mike Bailey. He's going to do great things in IMPACT Wrestling. It's a toss-up between them," Paul Virk said. (09:06 - 09:25)

Speaking further, Virk named IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander, Moose and Black Taurus as the strongest wrestlers on the roster.

"I think Black Taurus is pretty strong and he can move. Moose is pretty strong. I think Josh Alexander is at the top of the list. He's ridiculously strong." (09:32 - 09:55)

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander has been involved in a personal rivalry against Bully Ray. The two superstars are set to face each other at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view on Friday, January 13th for the title.

