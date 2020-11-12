Taya Valkyrie reveals honest opinion on being fat-shamed in infamous John Morrison - Austin Aries feud

Taya Valkyrie has found immense success in her time as a part of IMPACT Wrestling. She has the longest IMPACT Knockouts Championship reign in the history of the promotion and is the second woman to challenge for the IMPACT World Championship. In real life, Taya Valkyrie is also married to WWE Superstar John Morrison.

However, during his time in IMPACT Wrestling, when Morrison was involved in a feud with Austin Aries, things turned sour. The feud turned into a shoot, and Aries took a shot at Taya Valkyrie, although she was not a part of the rivalry in any way.

Hahaha love that you think that 😂

It’s so far off base I can’t even be mad at your delusion. You think you are the only reason people care about our match? You’re entitled to your opinion but saying it doesn’t make it true. https://t.co/PfN9fgVV9H — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) October 5, 2018

Aries fat-shamed Taya Valkyrie, calling her 'husky' in response to a Tweet by John Morrison, where he had made fun of Aries' height. At the time, Taya was less than amused and made it clear. Now, in an interview with Chris Van Vliet (h/t Wrestling Inc), Taya Valkyrie talked about being dragged into the feud against her will.

Taya Valkyrie on being dragged into a feud between John Morrison and Austin Aries

Taya Valkyrie admitted that she felt awful after she was roped into the feud, saying that she was already attacked on the internet daily as a woman.

all you gotta do is give him a microphone & he buries himself 😂 — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) October 5, 2018

"It wasn't my storyline at all and somehow, I was the sacrificial lamb in this story. It was a hard one. It was handled badly, and by the way, I just don't agree with some of the things that Austin said. No matter it's a work, or if it's real, or whatever. Especially as a woman, I feel like we are attacked daily through the internet, unfortunately. He just had to go after something that I was insecure about, and I feel like that was sh--y."

The feud became so heated that it was covered by TMZ, which made things more uncomfortable for her.

"We were on TMZ and my friends in Canada were like, 'Why are you on TMZ? What is going on?' They're always the first ones that like to tell me when something like that happens. It was just very weird, and it sucks."

"It was really raw, and being at ringside for it, I just remember-- I've managed and wrestled. I can't even count how many matches I've had, and I felt the nerve, the energy, and just the utter anger. It was really strange. But it was because of that authentic rawness that I think it came across so intense."

Taya Valkyrie is currently teaming with Rosemary to face Tenille Dashwood and Jordynne Grace at the upcoming IMPACT Wrestling: Turning Point 2020 event.