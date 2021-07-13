Taylor Wilde reveals reason behind her absence from IMPACT Wrestling; announces her return

IMPACT Wrestling star Taylor Wilde recently explained the reason behind her absence from the weekly shows.

After a decade-long hiatus, Taylor Wilde returned to IMPACT Wrestling earlier this year at the Rebellion event, where she attacked current Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

She even competed the following month at the Under Siege event, where she emerged victorious in a tag-team match. While many assumed bigger things to come her away in the next few months, Wilde has remained absent from IMPACT Wrestling's shows ever since.

Appearing as a guest on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Taylor Wilde discussed numerous topics, most notably the reason behind her absence from TV.

The former Knockouts Champion revealed that ongoing issues in her life prompted her to miss IMPACT Wrestling shows. However, Wilde added that she will now be available to return as soon as this week's tapings:

“Yes, yes, I’m f****** back. I had a little bit of a life crisis, happens. I seem to be pretty competent in my career, as a mother, but other aspects of my life have not been so stellar so I’ve closed another chapter and it was a slight interruption in my wrestling comeback but, whatever. Taylor Wilde, I’m f****** wild so, I’m back," Taylor Wilde said.

With the Slammiversary event fast approaching, it remains to be seen what the company has in store for the veteran.

Taylor Wilde could turn out to be Deonna Purrazzo's mystery opponent at IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary

There's a slight possibility that Taylor Wilde might be revealed as a mystery opponent for Deonna Purrazzo's Knockouts Championship match at the Slammiversary event.

From a storyline perspective, it makes sense to have Taylor Wilde face Deonna Purrazzo after the former assaulted the champion on her return. But for some reason, the company never pulled the trigger on this feud, most likely saving it for a bigger stage like Slammiversary.

The time and place couldn't be better to have both women collide for the women's top prize. As good as Deonna's reign has been so far, she hasn't faced an established veteran star like Taylor Wilde.

With fans set to return on July 17th, the company could swerve all of us by having this match on the show.

Who do you think Taylor Wilde should face when she returns? If she ends up facing Deonna Purrazzo at Slammiversary, can she dethrone the IMPACT Knockouts Champion? Sound off in the comments section below!

