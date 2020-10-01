Tenille Dashwood on what she has to do to become the 24th IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling held its Press Pass Podcast on the 29th of September. The special guest was IMPACT Wrestling's Tenille Dashwood from their Knockouts Division.

During the Press Pass Podcast with IMPACT Wrestling, Tenille Dashwood answered many questions including this question at the 6:30 mark.

SK: Tenille, there have been 54 reigns between 23 Knockouts. Not to look past Jordynne Grace this Saturday, but knowing those numbers, what do you think you're going to have to do to be number 24?

Dashwood: "Have you seen me in the ring? I'm the best woman in the Knockouts Division. I have the biggest following out of anyone in the company. Not to mention my resume. So, it kind of speaks for itself."

Tenille Dashwood vs Jordynne Grace at Victory Road Saturday, October 3rd.

On the 1st September episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Tenille Dashwood returned and interrupted the Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo's Black Tie Affair. Dashwood said she was going for the Knockouts Championship.

On the 22nd of September, Tenille Dashwood made her in-ring return to IMPACT Wrestling against Jordynne Grace. Dashwood was successful in defeating Grace.

Advertisement

This week on IMPACT Wrestling, Grace and Dashwood squared off again, but unfortunately, she had to tap out. The night would get worse for Dashwood when Kaleb with a K and her ran into Jordynne Grace at the back. On behalf of Tenille Dashwood, Kaleb challenged Grace to a match at Victory Road. Dashwood made it clear, she was not happy with Kaleb with a K for making that match.

On Saturday, the 3rd October, IMPACT Wrestling has its pay-per-view Victory Road, where the two knockouts will square off one last time in a rubber match.