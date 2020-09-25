Tenille Dashwood fka Emma talks about how she was ready for WWE's third party ban rule

Recently, WWE announced new rules about a third party ban where WWE Superstars cannot work with a third party. This led to a lot of outrage among WWE Superstars as well as the audience and the wrestling community as a whole. It was then clarified that WWE Superstars were allowed to use their real names while streaming on Twitch, but not use their given names in WWE.

Tenille Dashwood, formerly known as Emma, was a part of WWE, but was never really shown as a top star on the main roster. Now, she has talked to Fightful about how she was always careful to make sure that her real name was known outside WWE.

Really enjoyed this interview! Other than the part where I struggled to work out how to get my own picture off the screen and in turn played with my beach hair an annoying amount 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/CiL7iU80Jx — TENILLE DASHWOOD (@TenilleDashwood) September 23, 2020

Tenille Dashwood on making her real name popular while in WWE

Tenille Dashwood, back when she was in WWE in 2015, started the 'Taste of Tenille' cooking show on YouTube, using her real name and not her WWE name as she wanted her real name to get popular and not have it taken away from her.

"That’s interesting ‘cause I don’t think anyone’s ever really brought that up to me before. But, I definitely wanted to make sure that I was in charge of my own career and where things were going, and that I wasn’t gonna be told what to do or how to do it. Or anyone to dictate my path, basically. So, I tried to make it known early on what my real name was and what my passions are outside of wrestling, too. Because I thought it was important. I do think fans appreciate being a part of your life and like being let in. There’s more things they can relate to, there’s things that can help them. It’s not just all about wrestling. But, yeah. I am my own person. It was important for me to show that and to show that there’s more for me to achieve in this world."

Tenille went on to say that 'Eating with Emma' was a choice, but that was never going to be a thing.

"That was never going to happen."

Advertisement

Tenille Dashwood has left WWE a long time ago and is currently a part of IMPACT Wrestling.

Readers can also check out Sportskeeda's interview with Taya Valkyrie.