Tessa Blanchard doubles down on her comment about Jordynne Grace in TNA (Exclusive)

Tessa Blanchard recently made a surprising return to TNA, attacking Jordynne Grace. Her harsh comments about the latter were apparently very deliberate, and Tessa has clarified that she means business.

At Final Resolution, Jordynne was attacked by a masked individual who turned out to be Tessa Blanchard. Amidst the chaos, Tessa was heard saying that if she had never left TNA, Jordynne would not have made it to the top rungs of the roster. When asked to elaborate on this comment, Tessa doubled down on her statement and explained that it was a deliberate comment.

Speaking in an interview with Kevin Kellam for Sportskeeda, she stated:

Trending

"In that time, Jordynne Grace was in the company, and she was a whole different Jordynne Grace at the time. But again, Jordynne Grace could not have touched me, in the ring or on the mic, anything in that time. So yeah, I told her. The moment that I left, that opened up a spot for someone else to grab the ball and run with it. So if I would have stayed in Impact wrestling, I would have stayed The wrestler." [9:35 onwards]

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Tessa Blanchard also talked about why she returned to TNA

According to Tessa Blanchard, it was time to step out of her comfort zone and into the TNA ring at this point in her career.

Speaking in the same interview with Sportskeeda, she stated:

"I got a good heart number of when I don't wanna be a wrestler past. I'd like to have a family one day, and putting all of these priorities that I have in my life for the future and perspective I thought it was about time to listen to the talks again and go back to the United States and try on American television again. [...] It kind of just came about and a week or two before. It was very fast." [1:42 onwards]

Expand Tweet

Tessa and Jordynne are slated to go up against each other at TNA Genesis, and fans must stay tuned to see how the match pans out.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback