The Rock inducts Ken Shamrock into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame [VIDEO]

It all started with a simple request on Twitter from Ken Shamrock to his old rival in WWE - The Rock. The fact that The Rock even appeared on Impact Wrestling television is surreal, but it speaks volumes of the kind of year that 2020 turned out to be.

Ken Shamrock told The Rock on Twitter that he would be getting inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame and requested the former WWE World Champion to send an induction greeting video, stating that his time with The Rock was the best in his wrestling career.

The Rock pulled through and for the first time, the WWE legend and Hollywood megastar appeared on Impact Wrestling TV to send Ken Shamrock a Hall of Fame greeting. He said:

"My friend, my brother. Congratulations on the induction into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame. I'm so proud of you. Thank you so much for the memories, thank you so much for the sweat equity, and thank you for being an awesome dude at a time when I really needed it in my career. I appreciate it. Very proud of you. Enjoy this, and you got some Tera Mana tequila coming your way. Ken Shamrock - the most dangerous man to enter the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame"

It's been over two decades since the two had their rivalry and it was during the transitional phase into the Attitude Era. While The Rock was far from established at that point,

Ken Shamrock's legacy apart from The Rock

While feuding with The Rock was certainly a high-point of his wrestling career, it mustn't be forgotten that Ken Shamrock is also a UFC Hall of Famer. His legacy in wrestling was certainly cemented by the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame induction.

The night was made even sweeter for Ken Shamrock as he defeated former Impact Wrestling World Champion Eddie Edwards at Bound for Glory 2020 with Sami Callihan in his corner. It was an ankle lock that secured the victory for the newest inductee to the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame.