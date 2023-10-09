"This is what I exactly want to do" – Mike Bailey speaks about IMPACT Wrestling's X-Division; recalls watching AJ Styles wrestle (Exclusive)

Mike Bailey recently opened up about watching IMPACT Wrestling's X-Division matches during his formative years and how it influenced his in-ring style.

It's no secret that the X-Division revolutionized the wrestling business in the early 2000s. The high-flying and captivating aerial action had viewers on the edge of their seats. Performers like AJ Styles, current X-Division Champion, Chris Sabin, Low Ki and many more, made a name for themselves by competing in the division.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mike Bailey opened up about how watching IMPACT Wrestling's X-Division had a massive impact on him.

"I was sort of watching wrestling for a long time when I saw something like the X-Division. My vision then of who I would be as a professional wrestler became very different, and when I saw the guys that were in the X-Division, like Amazing Red, AJ Styles, Low Ki, Jerry Lynn, is when I was like, 'Oh, this is what I exactly want to do.' And at the time, they were absolutely at the forefront of professional wrestling," said Mike Bailey.

Furthermore, Bailey explained how the kind of in-ring action popularized by the X-Division was the one that formed the most popular style of wrestling today.

"They were shaping the style that is probably the most popular style of wrestling right now. The X-Division ones. And I think that feeling is happening right now once again, as IMPACT Wrestling is growing and getting stronger and the focus is on the guys that put the work inside the ring," said Mike Bailey. [8:08 - 9:00]

Mike Bailey lavishes praise on his IMPACT Wrestling colleagues

Bailey also reserved special praise for his IMPACT Wrestling colleagues Josh Alexander, Alex Shelley and Steve Maclin for their dedication to their craft. Mike Bailey added that he was grateful to be a part of the X-Division, as it still boasted cutting-edge action and was the home to many talented up-and-coming names.

"I mean we have Josh Alexander, Alex Shelley, Steve Maclin as our most recent world champion, and those are the guys who have put all their focus on their in-ring ability. And to see that marrying in the X-Division as well, where you can still, to this day, see the highest level of pro wrestling. It's a great feeling to be a part of that. It feels like that's where the focus is and that's what is moving us forward," added Bailey. [9:00 - 9:36]

Mike Bailey is set to compete at the upcoming Bound for Glory 2023 event on October 21st, where he's slated to face fellow high-flyer Will Ospreay in one-on-one action.

