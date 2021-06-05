Tickets to IMPACT Wrestling: Slammiversary event sold out in minutes

IMPACT Wrestling has been hitting the headlines lately with back-to-back blockbuster announcements. The company earlier announced that fans would be back in the arenas for the Slammiversary event.

In another interesting development, it was announced today that tickets for the Slammiversary event sold out in just 20 minutes. The event is scheduled to take place on July 17th from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

#Slammiversary is officially SOLD OUT! We're looking forward to seeing all of you on July 17th in Nashville!



And if you missed out, stay tuned for details on another opportunity to attend Slammiversary soon! pic.twitter.com/H61twJ0jS5 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 4, 2021

Due to the limited number of seats available this time around, IMPACT Wrestling introduced a new Super Premium VIP ticket plan, all of which were priced $250.

Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore has also issued a press release on ticket sales with a special message for fans:

“We have waited over a year to say these three words: Welcome Back, Fans. We know Slammiversary will be an amazing event, with title defenses, jaw-dropping excitement, breath-taking moves … AND NOW, FANS. I speak for everyone at IMPACT Wrestling when I say that we are thrilled to welcome back our fans. IMPACT is going to deliver an amazing night of action in front of the thunderous roar of fans for the first time since early-March 2020 at the two-night A-Town Beatdown in Atlanta," said D’Amore.

With that being said, it is official! For the first time since March 2020, fans will be back in the arenas.

What can fans expect from IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary event this year?

We are on the road to #Slammiversary on July 17th where our world changes again. pic.twitter.com/CHOEVS0pVc — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 21, 2021

Slammiversary is regarded as one of the biggest events for IMPACT Wrestling. Last year's Slammiversary turned out to be the promotion's most successful pay-per-view in 2020.

This time around, the company will no doubt be looking to book blockbuster matches and surprises for the event. It remains to be seen if the company will be able to regain their IMPACT world title back ahead of the event.

Apart from this, one big name that could very well show up at the Slammiversary event is Steve Maclin. The company teased the arrival of the former NXT superstar through a vignatte this past week.

Several former WWE superstars were also teased in the Slammiversary promo package that the company released a few weeks ago. So the company is holding a lot of mystery cards in their hands.

