TNA star Joe Hendry shared honest thoughts about facing Randy Orton (Exclusive)

TNA star Joe Hendry had faced Randy Orton in a highly anticipated match, which was understandably a milestone for the former's career. Joe recently spoke about the bout and how it panned out.

Joe Hendry is considered to be one of the top stars in the Tennessee-based promotion today, and for good reason. His charisma and in-ring skill were very apparent during his match with The Apex Predator. According to him, the fight itself was an unexpected booking for him.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kevin Kellam for Sportskeeda, Joe stated:

"It was unbelievable to be involved in Randy Orton's 20th WrestleMania, an absolute legend in the business, awesome to work with. And yea, I was very fortunate to be in that position, I was thankful to Randy, to TNA and WWE for all collaborating and allowing that to happen. And yeah, it wasn't the result I wanted but we got the TNA World Championship in front of the crowd at WrestleMania which was an unprecendented situation." [4:09 onwards]

Check out the full interview here:

Joe Hendry wants to get the TNA World Title back

According to Joe Hendry, it is upsetting to the locker room to see the company's top gold be in the hands of Trick Williams.

Speaking in the same interview for Sportskeeda, the 37-year-old star wanted to be the one to take back the belt, claiming it was creating an air of uncertainty in the locker room.

"I would say has been extremely positive until Trick Williams dethroned me for the TNA World Championship. So, there is an air of uncertainty right now. Someone has to get the championship back into the hands of TNA, and I believe it is me." [1:38 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what Joe Hendry plans to do next to achieve his goals.

