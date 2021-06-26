Tommy Dreamer wants to see released WWE superstar in IMPACT Wrestling

Wrestling legend and IMPACT Wrestling star Tommy Dreamer has expressed his desire to see Tony Nese join the company.

Earlier today, WWE released many NXT and 205 Live superstars owing to budget cuts and Nese was one of them.

The former Cruiserweight Champion was a mainstay on the purple brand and had a title reign of 77 days.

Thank you everyone! I don't care about how unwatched and underappreciated 205 was. I busted my ass every single time I stepped foot in the ring doing whatever was asked of me with no questions asked. I can't wait to be that type of employee for someone else. — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) June 25, 2021

Following his release, Tommy Dreamer took to Twitter to post a picture of Tony Nese and stated that he wants to see him in IMPACT Wrestling once his 90-day non-compete clause finishes up. He added that there are a lot of dream matches awaiting him in the X-Division.

"Hey @TonyNese hit me up in 91days X DIVISION & everyone matters #DreamMatches," said Tommy Dreamer.

Hey @TonyNese hit me up in 91days

X DIVISION & everyone matters#DreamMatches pic.twitter.com/DZkvTR8sfB — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) June 25, 2021

Tony Nese did briefly spent time in TNA back in 2011 but it didn't yield much success. However, things could change this time if he signs with IMPACT Wrestling. He could be a great breakout star in the X-Division.

Team Dreamer vs Team Callis announced for next week IMPACT Wrestling

With the Slammiversary event fast approaching, fans will be in for a treat next week as Team Dreamer will face Team Callis in an exciting six-man tag team match.

This past Thursday, Don Callis approached Tommy Dreamer, who fired him from his position as the Executive Vice-President of IMPACT Wrestling. Looking for revenge, Don Callis laid down the challenge for a team vs. team bout.

Don Callis chose IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers. Meanwhile, Tommy Dreamer picked Sami Callihan, Moose, and Chris Sabin to represent his team.

The match will mostly be centered around Kenny Omega and Sami Callihan, who will also face each other next month at the Slammiversary event.

Chris Sabin and Moose will lock horns at the same event. It remains to be seen how this unlikely trio will coexist during the match.

In all likelihood, we could see Team Callis emerge as the winner next week.

