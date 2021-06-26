All 11 WWE acts who were released on June 25th, 2021

In April, after WrestleMania, WWE released a variety of names including Samoa Joe, The IIconics, Chelsea Green, Mickie James, Tucker, Bo Dallas and Mojo Rawley.

WWE would then go on to release a further group of even more surprising superstars, with Braun Strowman, Buddy Murphy, Lana, Ruby Riott, Aleister Black and Santana Garrett also being let go.

There was a meeting as of early this afternoon where specific WWE cuts were being discussed, with Nick Khan leading the charge on that. No word on when they'll happen. Hopefully they just....don't. — Sean Ross Sapp of Voice Over Work (@SeanRossSapp) June 25, 2021

Earlier today, several prominent wrestling journalists, including Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, reported that more releases were incoming and true enough. Unfortunately, more WWE releases did indeed happen.

WWE turned its attention towards 205 LIVE and NXT with several wrestlers from both shows being let go. Among today's list were, as was the case with the previous two sets of releases, several surprising names.

Here's a list of everyone WWE has let go today.

Thank you all for the kind words and support. It's time to put sports entertainment behind me and get back professional wrestling. — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) June 25, 2021

WWE seems determined to keep the Daivari brothers apart. No sooner had they rehired Shawn Daivari as a producer after releasing him last year during the pandemic, they'd released his brother and 205 Live mainstay Ariya Daivari.

Daivari has been a pivotal member of WWE's cruiserweight division. He joined the company as part of the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016, where he lost in the first round against Ho Ho Lun.

He's been with WWE ever since. The most notable moment of his career (outside of the fantastic matches he's put on weekly on the purple brand) was when he appeared on The Greatest Royal Rumble Saudi Arabia alongside his brother.

I was really enjoying what @TonyNese and I were doing as a tag team on 205. Every single time, we worked as hard as possible, despite the show not being highly positioned. That's what professionals do. And that's what we'll continue to do! https://t.co/zCgwr1oUJK — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) June 25, 2021

Daivari recently formed a tag team with Tony Nese. Calling themselves the "205 Live OGs," the pair were having fantastic matches on 205 Live. However, that's been cut short now.

