Top IMPACT Wrestling star pays tribute to Samoa Joe 

IMPACT Wrestling star Jordynne Grace has paid tribute to the recently-released WWE Superstar Samoa Joe. She hit a picture-perfect Muscle Buster on Keira Hogan during this week's IMPACT Wrestling episode.

Samoa Joe was among 10 WWE stars released on April 15 as part of cost-cutting measures. The releases came exactly a year after WWE let several employees go in 2020 due to budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patiently waiting to hit stereo muscle busters with @SamoaJoe ⏳ https://t.co/5rWA4Wx5Fz — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) April 23, 2021

Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering will challenge Fire 'N Flava for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships at Rebellion 2021. Ahead of the bout, Grace and Hogan met in a singles encounter this week, during which Grace executed the move.

The Samoan Submission Machine was banned from using the Muscle Buster in WWE as it had previously caused a career-ending injury to Tyson Kidd. However, before the unfortunate injury, Joe used the move extensively in NXT and even during his time in IMPACT Wrestling.

Samoa Joe could return to IMPACT Wrestling

Before joining NXT, Samoa Joe had a decade-long stint with IMPACT Wrestling from 2005 to 2015. During his time in the company, Joe won the TNA Championship once and became a five-time TNA X-Division Champion.

He was one of the promotion's biggest homegrown stars, and it came as a massive surprise when he departed the company in 2015.

LA Dojo boys run the world pic.twitter.com/JiL5JtK9HH — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) May 20, 2015

But now that he's free to explore his opportunities, Samoa Joe may find his way back to IMPACT Wrestling. The promotion, too, would be yearning to bring him back, as it would bring a lot of mainstream visibility.

What do you think about Jordynne Grace's tribute to Samoa Joe? Do you think Joe will rejoin IMPACT Wrestling, or go elsewhere? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.