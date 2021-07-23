Top star returns to help Chelsea Green win her first on IMPACT Wrestling TV in three years 

Taylor Wilde returned to this week's IMPACT Wrestling to assist Chelsea Green in winning her first match on IMPACT Wrestling TV in more than three years.

Chelsea Green teamed up with Matt Cardona and Jake Something to take on the trio of Tenille Dashwood, Brian Myers and Sam Beale. When Kaleb tried to interfere and help Dashwood, a returning Taylor Wilde appeared out of nowhere and thwarted Kaleb and Dashwood's plans.

The former Knockouts Champion attacked Kaleb from behind, effectively ruling him out of the equation. In the end, Chelsea Green executed an Unprettier on Sam Beale to come out on top in this match on IMPACT Wrestling.

Taylor Wilde last competed for IMPACT Wrestling at the Under Siege special, where she emerged victorious in a tag team match. Despite being pegged to be Deonna Purrazzo's opponent at Slammiversary 2021, Wilde soon disappeared from TV. However, Wilde recently cleared the air regarding her absence, revealing she had to take care of some personal things.

Now that she has returned, fans can expect Taylor Wilde to feud with Tenille Dashwood over the course of the next few weeks before ideally moving on to challenge Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

Chelsea Green wrestled on IMPACT Wrestling TV for the first time in more than three years

The six-person tag team match marked the first time former SmackDown star Chelsea Green wrestled and won a contest on IMPACT Wrestling TV in over three years. She last competed on TV back in January 2018, where she dropped her Knockouts Championship to Allie, after which she left the promotion for WWE.

Shoutout to my tag partners, but more importantly shoutout to my bucket hat… pic.twitter.com/QAkSlvFYnJ — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 23, 2021

Green returned to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary 2021, teaming up with her fiancé Matt Cardona to defeat Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood. With the returns of both Wilde and Green, it's safe to say IMPACT Wrestling's Knockouts Division might be the strongest in wrestling today.

Are you excited to see Taylor Wilde and Chelsea Green in IMPACT Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Greg Bush