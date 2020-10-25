Trey Miguel calls out IMPACT Wrestling Champions

Trey Miguel, Desmond Xavier, and Zachary Wentz are three of the best high-flyers in IMPACT Wrestling at the moment. In fact, fans of The Rascalz have often compared them to another exciting, fast-paced duo that dominated the IMPACT/TNA Tag Team Championship scene for a time.

Recently, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley returned to IMPACT Wrestling, capturing the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team titles from The North. Their first match back even gave fans a dream match, as they battled Dez and Wentz of The Rascalz.

There was a rematch a few weeks later, with the titles on the line, but Trey Miguel wasn't involved in either bout.

Trey Miguel wants to face the Motor City Machine Guns

In an interview with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Trey Miguel hyped up a possible bout between both Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, the Motor City Machine Guns.

"Either one of the Motor City Machine Guns. Those were they were my favorite tag team when I was growing up watching TNA Wrestling. So to even be able to share a locker room with them is really cool. I just wish that I had an opportunity yet to get to step in the ring with them.

"I've done small little sparring with Chris Sabin and that's just kind of made me want it even more. I'm in here working with one of my favorite people in wrestling history and I really want that either any or both in singles matches would be great since it's hard to get a tag match right now."

If Trey Miguel is able to capture the X-Division Championship at Bound For Glory tonight, maybe we could see him defend against Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley in the future. Check out the full LLO interview in the video above.